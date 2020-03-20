EGO’s Cordless Leaf Blower is $129, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the EGO 168MPH Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for 129 shipped. As a comparison, that’s a $50 discount from the usual price and a match of the best we’ve seen. Be sure to note, this is a bare tool without a battery. It’s ideal if you’re already in the EGO system and want to ditch oil and gas even further this year. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Nest Thermostat E, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the Nest Thermostat E for $132.99 shipped when adding these two filler items to your cart. Price reflected at checkout. Usually selling for $169, like you’ll find at Amazon and direct from Google, today’s offer saves you 22%, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks the lowest we’ve seen since December. Standout features on Nest Thermostat E fall to its sleek design complete with a frosted glass display. Alongside integrating with the rest of your Google Assistant-powered setup, you’re looking at added energy savings which is said to reduce heating bills by 12%. Now that we’re all spending more time inside, having your home be a comfortable temperature is a must, and Nest Thermostat will make doing so a cinch. With 910 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating.

Amazon offers the Philips Hue White 3-Bulb HomeKit Starter Kit for $58.06 shipped. Typically selling for $80, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in months. For comparison, right now you’ll pay $70 for a 2-bulb kit at Amazon and Best Buy. Featuring dimmable white smart LED bulbs, this starter kit allows you to kickstart your Hue setup without having to adopt one of the pricier color bundles. It includes the HomeKit-enabled Hue Bridge, which also yields Alexa and Assistant support as well as scheduling, the ability to set automations, and much more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 465 customers.

