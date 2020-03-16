Get two GE Smart LED Light Bulbs for $18, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers a two-pack of C by GE Smart Color LED Light Bulbs for $18.24 Prime shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $40 for this bundle or more. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. On top of enjoying all the benefits of LED lights, these bulbs offer smart scheduling features which will help cut down on unnecessary usage. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant smart homes. Rated 4/5 stars.

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of meross smart home accessories headlined by its Dual Outlet Outdoor Smart Plug for $16.99. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. Usually selling for $22 at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 23%, beats our previous mention by $0.50, and matches the lowest we’ve seen in over a year. Sporting two individually-controllable outlets, this outdoor smart plug is a great way to expand your setup onto a patio or other space; especially now that warmer weather is right around the corner. It works with both Alexa and Assistant, bringing voice control to the table alongside integrating with a companion smartphone app. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Amazon offers the Rayovac AA and AAA Rechargeable Battery Bundle with Charger for $9.97 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual up to $17 price tag and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. This bundle includes everything you need to get started with rechargeable batteries, including two AA and two AAAs. There’s also a wall charger bundled here which can power both sizes. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 1,450 Amazon customers.

