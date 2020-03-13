Get the WORX Electric TriVac for $37, more in today’s Green Deals

The official WORX eBay store offers its refurbished WG505 TriVac 12A Electric Blower and Vacuum for $37 shipped when promo code PROREFURB is applied during checkout. Regularly $60, today’s offer is the best that we’ve seen in the last few months. It features a 12A motor that delivers airspeeds up to 210MPH. You’ll be able to mulch, blow and vacuum just about anything in your yard. Rated 3.9/5 stars by over 1,000 Amazon customers.

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link HS200 Kasa In-Wall Smart Light Switch for $17.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $25, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Rocking Alexa and Google Assistant control, these switches are a more affordable way to get whole-home smart lighting. Another benefit is that you won’t need to pick up an extra hub in order to enjoy voice-control capabilities, as this in-wall switch work using standard Wi-Fi connectivity. Over 5,400 smart home owners have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

JESLED Lighting (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Solar LED Landscape Spotlights for $14.63 Prime shipped with the code BEBETNIV and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its regular rate of around $25, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Spring is just around the corner, so it’s time to start preparing to spruce up your landscape. These spotlights are powered by the sun, meaning it takes just a few hours of light to keep them going all night. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.