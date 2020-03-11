Sun Joe’s 12-inch 8A Electric Tiller is $90, more in today’s Green Deals

- Mar. 11th 2020 1:14 pm ET

Amazon offers the Sun Joe 12-inch 8A Electric Tiller and Cultivator for $89.99 shipped. Also at Home Depot. You’d typically pay around $120 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. Notable specs here include a 12-inch width and 8-amp motor, ensuring that you have enough power for basic tasks around the garden. Best of all? No pesky oil or gas to fuss with. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Honeywell smart thermostats, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Home Depot is offering the Honeywell T5 HomeKit Smart Thermostat for $87 shipped. That’s $40 or so off what it was fetching at Amazon prior to selling out and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. With Honeywell T5, it doesn’t matter if you prefer Alexa or HomeKit as you can tweak your smart home’s temps using either ecosystem. Having used a smart thermostat for many years now, it’s become one of the first installations I carry out whenever moving. I love being able to quickly change temps from bed if I get too hot or cold.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 30% off select outdoor power tools and more. Free shipping is available on the entire lot. Our top pick is Ryobi’s 38-inch 100Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $2,499. That’s down from the usual $2,999 price tag and $101 less than our previous mention. Ryobi offers one of the few all-electric consumer riding lawn mowers on the market today. It sports a 38-inch cutting deck, up to 2.5-hours of runtime and of course, zero emissions. The added bagger ensures that you won’t have to worry about picking up pesky leaves. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 900 Home Depot reviewers.

