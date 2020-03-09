DEWALT String Trimmer + Leaf Blower bundle $379 (Reg. $450), more in today’s Green Deals

Today only, Home Depot offers the DEWALT 60V Electric String Grass Trimmer and Leaf Blower for $379. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it typically goes for $450 as a bundle and as much as $500 when purchased separately. You’ll receive everything needed to ensure that the finer details of your yard are in tip-top shape without needing to depend on gas or oil. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Amazon is offering the iDevices HomeKit Dimmer Switch for $45 shipped. That’s $37 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. Unlike many smart dimmer switches, this offering is largely platform agnostic thanks to support for HomeKit, Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT. Having converted my entire home to smart lighting over a year ago, I have zero regrets and would do it all over again. While I haven’t used this specific switch, I’ve been using an iDevices smart thermostat for years and remain very happy with it. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

TanTan Direct via Amazon offers a two-pack of its smart plugs for $11.39 Prime shipped when promo code 40RYSCZY is applied during checkout. Regularly $19, today’s deal is $7.50 off and the best we’ve seen. These energy-savings plug can be used to create automatic schedules, making it easy to cut down on any energy vampires in your home. Offers support for Alexa and Google Assistant. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

