Get two energy-savings smart plugs for $11, more in today’s Green Deals

TanTan Direct via Amazon offers a two-pack of its smart plugs for $11.39 Prime shipped when promo code 40RYSCZY is applied during checkout. Regularly $19, today’s deal is $7.50 off and the best we’ve seen. These energy-savings plug can be used to create automatic schedules, making it easy to cut down on any energy vampires in your home. Offers support for Alexa and Google Assistant. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Suaoki via Amazon is currently offering its 150Wh Portable Power Station for $85.64 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $126, today’s offer saves you $40, comes within $5 of our previous mention, and is one of the best we’ve tracked. This portable charging station packs plenty of power with 150Wh of energy and is a perfect solution when exploring the outdoors or to have around the house as a battery backup. You’ll also find four 3A USB ports, two AC outlets, and four DC inputs, as well. With over 1,200 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Woot offers the Amazon Smart Plug for $12.99 Prime shipped. If you’re not a Prime member, a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. As a comparison, it typically sells for $25 with today’s deal besting the Amazon all-time low by $6. This is Amazon’s first foray in the competitive smart plug world, opting for an all-in-one design that doesn’t require an extra hub. It can be used to schedule lights, fans and more along with integrated Alexa voice support. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

