Karcher’s 1800PSI Electric Pressure Washer is $136, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers the Karcher K3 Follow-Me 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $135.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $160 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Karcher has designed this 4-wheel electric pressure washer to automatically follow you around while working, delivering 1800PSI of power and 1.3GPM. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Anker’s PowerHouse generator, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator for $245.99. Free shipping is available for all. It typically goes for $300 with today’s deal matching our previous mention, as well as the second-best price we’ve tracked. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s a powerhouse for camping, charging drones, and other activities. Ships with a 57600mAh internal battery and designated USB-C and A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity. Ideal if you need to power-up drones, your MacBook, and more while on-the-go. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Amazon offers the Panasonic 8-pack of eneloop AA Rechargeable Batteries for $14.70 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. For comparison, this bundle sells for $20 or more at other retailers. This is the best price we’ve seen at Amazon in over a year. Discounts are hard to find on Panasonic’s eneloop batteries, so you might as well jump into 2020 with some rechargeables. This bundle includes eight AA rechargeable batteries. I like to use this setup for keeping my Xbox One Elite controller running but it’s great for a number of applications. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.