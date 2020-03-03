Greenworks Pro 60V 26-inch Electric Hedge Trimmer $75, more in today’s Green Deals

Lowe’s offers the Greenworks Pro 60V 26-inch Dual Electric Hedge Trimmer for $74.50 shipped. Be sure to note, this is the bare tool only, and a battery is not included with purchase. As a comparison, this tool originally sold for $149 but typically goes for around $125. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date. Notable features here include 60V of power with a compatible battery and 26-inches of trimming length, which is ideal for paring down unruly bushes as warmer weather rolls in. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Panasonic eneloop batteries, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon offers the Panasonic 8-pack of eneloop AA Rechargeable Batteries for $15.47 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. For comparison, this bundle sells for $20 or more at other retailers. This is the best price we’ve seen at Amazon in over a year. Discounts are hard to find on Panasonic’s eneloop batteries, so you might as well jump into 2020 with some rechargeables. This bundle includes eight AA rechargeable batteries. I like to use this setup for keeping my Xbox One Elite controller running but it’s great for a number of applications. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Filament LED KL50 Bulb for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available at Best Buy. Usually fetching $17, today’s offer is the second-best we’ve seen to date and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Differing from the average connected bulb look, TP-Link’s Kasa lights mean you’ll be able to bring the Edison-style aesthetic to your smart home. These bulbs come equipped with support for Alexa and Assistant, all while not needing to be paired with a hub. Connecting over Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to change brightness and more through the smartphone app. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.