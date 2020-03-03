Greenworks Pro 60V 26-inch Electric Hedge Trimmer $75, more in today’s Green Deals

- Mar. 3rd 2020 2:31 pm ET

0

Lowe’s offers the Greenworks Pro 60V 26-inch Dual Electric Hedge Trimmer for $74.50 shipped. Be sure to note, this is the bare tool only, and a battery is not included with purchase. As a comparison, this tool originally sold for $149 but typically goes for around $125. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date. Notable features here include 60V of power with a compatible battery and 26-inches of trimming length, which is ideal for paring down unruly bushes as warmer weather rolls in. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Panasonic eneloop batteries, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon offers the Panasonic 8-pack of eneloop AA Rechargeable Batteries for $15.47 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. For comparison, this bundle sells for $20 or more at other retailers. This is the best price we’ve seen at Amazon in over a year. Discounts are hard to find on Panasonic’s eneloop batteries, so you might as well jump into 2020 with some rechargeables. This bundle includes eight AA rechargeable batteries. I like to use this setup for keeping my Xbox One Elite controller running but it’s great for a number of applications. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Filament LED KL50 Bulb for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available at Best Buy. Usually fetching $17, today’s offer is the second-best we’ve seen to date and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Differing from the average connected bulb look, TP-Link’s Kasa lights mean you’ll be able to bring the Edison-style aesthetic to your smart home. These bulbs come equipped with support for Alexa and Assistant, all while not needing to be paired with a hub. Connecting over Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to change brightness and more through the smartphone app. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Green Deals

Green Deals

About the Author