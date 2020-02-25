Jackery 240Wh Power Station can be charged with solar: $200 (Reg. $250), more

Jackery Inc via Amazon offers its Portable Power Station 240 for $199.99 shipped with the promo code JACKERY240 at checkout. This is down $50 from its regular going rate, matches our last mention, and is the best available. Jackery’s 240Wh portable power station is perfect for camping trips, days at the lake, and more. With a 110V/200W AC outlet (with a 400W peak output), this portable power station is perfect for running small household appliances, charging your laptop, and anything else. Plus, there are two 2.4A USB ports, as well as a 12V DC output to power even more. The best part? You can use the sun to recharge this power station if you have a compatible solar panel. Rated 4.7/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller. Plus, you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Amazon is offering an 8-pack of Panasonic eneloop Rechargeable AAA Batteries for $13.83 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally $17, this is a match for the lowest price that we’ve seen since 2017 and is the best available. I use Panasonic’s eneloop batteries in most of my electronics at home. From Xbox controllers to TV remotes, camera lights, and more, these batteries are perfect for just about any device. This kit gives you eight AAA’s, which are perfect for TV remotes, kiddie toys, and the like. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Meross Direct via Amazon is currently offering its Outdoor Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug for $26.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having just launched at the end of December, today’s offer is good for an $8 discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and is a new all-time low. Headlined by HomeKit support, this smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to integrate outdoor lights and more into your setup. It has two individually-controllable outlets and on top of Siri support, you’ll also be able to leverage Alexa, Assistant, and your smartphone for control. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

