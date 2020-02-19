EGO 14-inch 56V Electric Chainsaw $179, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers the EGO Power+ 14-inch 56V Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $179 shipped. As a comparison, Home Depot charges $229 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model delivers 56V worth of power and a 14-inch bar and chainset. With a weather-resistant build and enough power to cut up to 100-times on a single charge, this electric chainsaw offers everything you need for clean up this spring. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

eufyHome via Amazon offers its Smart Light Switch for $17.99 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $30 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. We’ve previously seen it for around $20. eufy’s affordable smart light switch brings Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility to your home. Plus you can leverage the smartphone app to create schedules, using automation to save on energy and automate your home’s lighting. Best of all? No hub is required, making setup a breeze in the same way as a traditional light switch. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Dusk to Dawn 60W LED Light Bulbs for $16.99 Prime shipped when the code GRBSDCOR is used at checkout. While this multi-pack regularly goes for $25, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for it. While these bulbs offer a 60W equivalent output, they pack a feature that’s quite unique. Thanks to built-in photocells, Govee’s LED bulbs will turn on at sunset and off when the sun comes up. This means you can leave the switch always on, while the bulbs will only turn themselves on when it gets dark outside. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

