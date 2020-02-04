Score an EGO 56V electric blower for $99, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the factory reconditioned EGO 56V Electric Blower for $99 shipped. As a comparison, that’s a 50% reduction from the usual new condition price. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in recent months. This blower is great for cleanup during the spring or fall, easily moving debris with up to 110MPH speeds. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today only, Lowe’s is offering the Google Home Mini Smart Light Starter Kit bundled with a 2-pack of GE Dimmable Color LED Light Bulbs for $55 shipped. The color bulbs will automatically be added to your cart. Typically picking up both the starter kit and additional lights would run you closer to $100 right now, with today’s offer is being the best value to date. While we’ve seen the Home Mini bundle sell for $20 in the past, this is the first promotion on GE’s RGB lights. Centered around Home Mini and its Google Assistant capabilities, this package is a perfect way to kickstart your smart home. Not only will you score a white bulb, but the two color lights will allow you to add some ambiance to any room. Over 840 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers a 4-pack of LIFX Mini A19 HomeKit Multicolor Light Bulbs for $125.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down from $160, today’s offer saves you 22% and is the best we’ve seen in a several months. For comparison, Amazon has it on sale for $132 right now. LIFX’s line of smart lights work without a hub, a key feature that has made its way to the brand’s Mini bulb. HomeKit support is in-tow as well, allowing you to control the lights with Siri. Or if you’re more of an Alexa or Assistant fan, these LIFX bulbs support voice-control from them too. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

