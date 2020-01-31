Ryobi’s top-rated electric pressure washer is $109, more in today’s Green deals

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 1800PSI 1.2GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $109 shipped. Regularly $139, today’s deal is a $30 savings and the best that we’ve tracked in recent months. This portable model sports three quick-connect nozzles, 1800PSI, and on-board detergent storage. Ideal for cleanup later this year when warm temperatures come back around. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Panasonic eneloop batteries, energy-saving light switches, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon offers a four-pack of Panasonic eneloop AA rechargeable batteries for $8.92 Prime shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay upwards of $15 at other retailers like B&H. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low as well. Panasonic’s line of eneloop rechargeable batteries are a must-have for any home. These batteries can be used to power up remotes, gaming controllers, headphones, and much more. Panasonic promises 70% charge retention after 10-years of use. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Suaoki via Amazon is currently offering its 150Wh Portable Power Station for $75.59 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 5XY6RNYB at checkout. Down from $125.50, today’s offer saves you 40%, is $9 under our previous mention, and marks one of the best deals we’ve seen to date. This portable charging station packs plenty of power with a massive 150Wh of energy and is a perfect solution when exploring the outdoors or to have around the house as a battery backup. You’ll also find four 3A USB ports, two AC outlets, and four DC inputs, as well. With 1,100 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off various smart home accessories. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 2nd generation Wemo Smart Light Switch for $30.99. As a comparison, it typically sells for $40 at Best Buy and other retailers. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. The latest HomeKit-enabled light switch from Wemo delivers a sleek design with the ability to enjoy automatic scheduling and more. It is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant ecosystems. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

