GreenWorks’ highly-rated 14-inch electric dethatcher hits $82, more in today’s green deals

Amazon is offering the GreenWorks 10A 14-inch Electric Dethatcher/Scarifier (27022) for $81.90 shipped. Also at Walmart, CPO Outlets, and Tyler Tools. For comparison, it regularly goes for up to $130 at Amazon and this is within $2 of the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. As we head into spring, you’ll want to ensure that your yard can get the proper water and nutrients it needs to grow. Dead layers of grass, called thatch, can prevent this from happening. So, why not score an off-season discount on a dethatcher to ensure your yard is at its tip-top shape once spring rolls around. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 15-inch 10A Electric Lawn Mower (BEMW472BH) for $95.38 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate and is an Amazon offer we haven’t seen beaten for nearly a year. If you’ve been looking for a way to ditch the gas lawn mower, this BLACK+DECKER offering is worth a look. Since it powered with electricity, you can start it by pressing a button and won’t need to pull a cord ever again. Six height adjustments allow you to pick from a 1- to 3-inch lawn. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Jackery Inc via Amazon currently offers its Portable Power Station Explorer 160 for $117.99 shipped. Down from $160, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, comes within $8 of the all-time low, and matches the second-best price cut we’ve seen. Featuring a 167Wh lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports an AC outlet alongside a USB-C port and dual 2.4A USB slots. Perfect for bringing on upcoming camping trips or to the next football tailgate, Jackery’s Explorer 160 will keep everything from smartphones to appliances and more running. With over 745 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.8/5 star rating and has earned best-seller status. Check out our hands-on review of other Jackery power stations for a better idea of what to expect.

