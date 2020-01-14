Today’s best Green Deals include the Prymax 300W Portable Generator for $180, more

Woot offers the Prymax 300W Portable Generator and Power Station for $179.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it typically goes for $270 at Amazon, where we’ve seen it as low as $203 in recent months. This portable generator and power station delivers multiple AC and DC ports, alongside USB-A and USB-C with up to 300W of power. Great for having some extra power on-hand in case of emergency, with enough juice to run a small refrigerator or microwave. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More Green Deals can be found below.

Amazon is offering the First Alert Motion Sensing Light Socket for $13.12 Prime shipped. Down from its over $17 regular rate, this is the lowest we’ve tracked since 2018. If you’re wanting to add motion sensing to any light socket, this is a great way to do it. You’ll just screw this into a light socket and then insert the bulb into this. It offers 360-degree motion detection within a 12-foot radius. Rated 4.1/5 stars from thousands of shoppers.

Walmart offers the Segway miniPRO Smart Self-Balancing Personal Transporter for $299 shipped. Having dropped from $499, it had been marked down to $390 before going out of stock at Amazon, and is now matching our previous mention for the all-time low. This self-balancing electric vehicle elevates the famous hoverboard design with smartphone control for tuning speed, 10.5-inch pneumatic air-filled tires, and a top speed of 10MPH. Per charge, you’re looking at an over 12-mile range, meaning it’ll do the trick for commuters or those just looking for a novel way to mix up a local trip to the store. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

