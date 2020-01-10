Get a six-pack of outdoor solar LED lights for $15, more in today’s Green Deals

Torchstar via Amazon offers a six-pack of its 4000K Solar LED Outdoor Lights for $14.84 Prime shipped when promo code RRKFLOGC is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $25+ price tag and the best we can find by over 25%. Pick up these solar-powered LED lights and easily illuminate your outdoor space and more. Designed to function from dusk until dawn each day on a full charge. More Green Deals can be found below.

Best Buy offers the Philips Hue Color Ambiance Three-Bulb Starter Kit with Hue Switch for $119.99 shipped at Best Buy’s official eBay storefront. Also available direct. Typically you’d pay $180, with today’s offer saving you 33% and matching the third-best price we’ve seen to date. Featuring three Color Ambiance LED bulbs, this bundle comes with the Hue Bridge alongside the brand’s dimmer switch. All of the included gear makes this starter kit a notable way to build out your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant smart home. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today only, Woot is offering the AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 in stainless steel for $79.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $130 or more, this model is currently on sale at Amazon for $124 and has never dropped below $105. Walmart is currently charging $180 right now for the Harvest 360. This stainless steel indoor garden can grow up to 6 plants at once to a height of 12-inches and does not require any soil. It also includes a series of LED lights and a digital control panel for making adjustments and engaging vacation mode so your crops don’t wither while you’re away. A six-pack gourmet herb seed kit is also in the box. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

