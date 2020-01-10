Nissan announces 2020 Leaf pricing; starts at $31,600 for 40 kWh, $38,200 for 62 kWh

Nissan has today announced its pricing for the 2020 Leaf in the US. The electric car starts at $31,600 before incentives for the 40 kWh battery pack version. If buyers want over 200 miles of range, they are going to pay at least $38,200 for the 62 kWh battery pack before incentives.

Last year, the Japanese automaker finally launched the Leaf Plus, a long-range version of its best-selling EV with a 62 kWh battery pack.

This year, Nissan is increasing the price of the vehicle, but it is also adding some new features for the 2020 model:

Nissan Safety Shield 360 standard on all models: automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear automatic braking, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, and high beam assist

Additional standard features on all models include intelligent forward collision warning, intelligent lane intervention, and blind spot intervention

Standard 8-inch color touchscreen display on all 40 kWh Leaf grades

Standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ across entire Leaf lineup

Driver and front passenger knee supplemental air bags, rear seat-mounted outboard side-impact supplemental air bags added to all models

Intelligent Around View® Monitor and Intelligent Driver Alertness added to SV Technology Package

An all-new premium exterior color, Sunset Drift ChromaFlair® (late availability)

Updated tone and volume of “Canto” pedestrian safety sounds

It results in a slight price bump across the Nissan Leaf lineup. Here are the 2020 MRP:

Model Battery Capacity MSRP4 LEAF S 40 kWh $31,600 USD LEAF SV 40 kWh $34,190 USD LEAF S PLUS 62 kWh $38,200 USD LEAF SV PLUS 62 kWh $39,750 USD LEAF SL PLUS 62 kWh $43,900 USD

The Nissan Leaf Plus started at $36,550 last year, so it’s about $1,700 more expensive.

However, Nissan buyers still have access to the full federal tax credit in the US, unlike Tesla and GM, the company’s biggest competition.

Therefore, the 2020 Nissan Leaf starts at just $24,100 for those who have a federal tax burden of more than $7,500.

You can check with your local dealers for Nissan Leaf 2020 availability.

Electrek’s Take

With five different main options and prices, there’s something for everyone here.

But let’s not avoid the elephant in the room. Nissan’s best advantage in the US is that it still has access to the federal tax credit, unlike Tesla and GM.

The Leaf S Plus gives you a range of more than 200 miles for just over $30,000 — less in some states.

That could be a very compelling option for a lot of people, in my opinion.

Let’s see if Leaf sales pick up in 2020, because they weren’t impressive in 2019 with the introduction of the Leaf Plus.

