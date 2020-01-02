Denmark sourced 47% of its power from wind in 2019, setting a new wind energy record for the country. That’s up from 41% in 2018 and 43% in 2017.

Denmark leads Europe in wind energy, with Ireland coming in second, sourcing 28% of its power from wind in 2018. In the EU, wind power made up 14% of energy consumption in 2019.

Offshore wind turbines provide 18% and onshore turbines provide 29% of Denmark’s power.

Reuters reports:

Denmark aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 70% by 2030, with a new climate law passed late last year targeting an increase in the share of electricity sourced from renewable power to 100%. Denmark, home to wind turbine giant Vestas and the world’s largest developer of offshore wind Orsted, has favorable wind conditions and began investing heavily in wind power in the 1970s.

Meanwhile, Ørsted has transferred its loss-making liquid natural gas (LNG) unit to Swiss trading and mining company Glencore in return for a payment from Ørsted. However, it will keep its gas-trading arm, which makes up less than 5% of its business.

According to Greentech Media, an Ørsted spokesperson said:

‘There’ll be a long transition period leading up to a 100% green energy system, during which society can’t do without gas. Gas is the least harmful fossil fuel available to support the transition to green energy, and we’ll continue to trade gas for years to come.’ According to this year’s Q3 financial results, natural gas sales contributed around a quarter of the Ørsted’s revenue, down from more than a third in the same period last year.

The two biggest money makers for the company are offshore wind development and power sales. The company will phase coal out entirely by 2023.

Ørsted aims to reach 99% green energy production by 2025.

Photo: Julius Christensen/Unsplash

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.