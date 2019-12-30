This is why Tesla drivers need to keep their hands on the wheel on Autopilot

A Tesla Model 3 driver filmed himself crashing on Autopilot and it serves as a good reminder that Tesla drivers need to keep their hands on the wheel on Autopilot at all times.

When using Autopilot, Tesla recommends that drivers always keep their hands on the wheel and stay attentive at all times.

A Model 3 driver going by Dougal Vlogs on YouTube was driving on Autopilot while filming from inside his car with a handheld camera.

While filming, he crashed his car, which he described in the video description:

“I Love Tesla, but yes my car crashed on Autopilot. I am okay for the most part and car is being repaired. Enjoy”

Here’s the video:

Electrek’s Take

This is ridiculous. The guy was driving in the rain at 75 mph and he hydroplaned. You can’t blame Autopilot for that.

The bigger problem is that he was filming at the time and he wasn’t ready to take over. Maybe he would have had a chance to gain control of the car if his hands were on the wheel.

Fortunately, it looks like he wasn’t hurt.

If anything, it serves as a good reminder to stay vigilant and always be ready to take control when using Autopilot.

This is especially important in this holiday season when there’s a lot more traveling and the road conditions are often worse, especially in colder climates.

I am myself putting on a lot of Autopilot mileage on my Model 3 these days, but I always keep at least one hand on the wheel and I am very attentive to the driving environment and everything the Autopilot does.

I know that Autopilot is getting more impressive and some people want to film the progress, but we recommend using a camera mount for that.

Also, you should know the limits of the system. Driving 75 mph on Autopilot on what appears to be a two-lane road in less than ideal conditions is pushing it in my opinion.

