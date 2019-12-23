Snow Joe’s 15A 22-inch Electric Snow Blower is $99, more in today’s Green Deals

- Dec. 23rd 2019 1:20 pm ET

BuyDig offers the certified refurbished Snow Joe 15A 22-inch Electric Snow Blower for $99 shipped. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $200 with today’s deal being the best we’ve tracked all-time. With winter upon us, now is a great time to consider picking up a new snow blower. This option from Snow Joe delivers a fully-electric build that’s capable of moving up to 25-tons of snow per hour, according to the manufacturer. This model is ideal for smaller drives or sidewalks, where you won’t have hours of snow blowing to do. Rated 4/5 stars. Two-year warranty included with purchase. More Green Deals can be found below.

Anker via Amazon has its  Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator for $199.99 shipped. It typically sells for for $300 and today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked in 2019. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s a powerhouse for camping, charging drones, and other activities. Ships with a 57600mAh internal battery and designated USB-C and A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity. Ideal if you need to power-up drones, your MacBook, and more while on-the-go. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Amazon currently offers the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Outdoor Smart Plug for $26.96 shipped. Normally selling for around $40, that’s good for an over 32% discount, is $6 under our previous mention, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. With a weather-proof casing, GE’s Enbrighten Smart Plug is perfect for automating some outdoor lights, whether you’re already planning for next year’s festive display or just want to add some smarts to a spotlight. It integrates with a variety of Z-Wave systems, making this a super flexible option for expanding a wide range of smart homes. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 480 customers.

