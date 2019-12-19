Anker’s electric HydroClean pressure washer hits new low at $110, more in today’s Green Deals

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its ROAV HydroClean Electric Pressure Washer for $109.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped and promo code ROAVHWHC9 is applied during checkout. Regularly $150, this model is now $10 less than our previous mention and at a new Amazon all-time low. Anker has been expanding its home good offerings over the last year and that includes this pressure washer. Features include a 1800W motor that provides 2100PSI, three nozzles, and a 26-foot hose. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More deals below.

Amazon offers the iHome ISP6X Wi-Fi Smart Plug with HomeKit support for $20.98 Prime shipped. For comparison, it typically sells for up to $30 at Best Buy and today’s offer is the second-best we’ve tracked in 2019. With support for nearly every smart home platform, including HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant, this plug is ideal for any setup. Best of all? It only blocks one outlet at a time. Rated 4+ stars by over 50% of Amazon reviewers. More deals below from $10.

Nest up, Best Buy has the TP-Link HS105 Kasa Smart Plug for $10. Free shipping is available for all or you can opt for in-store pickup as well. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $20 here with today’s deal being a new all-time low on a single unit. Features include support for Alexa and Google Assistant, a minimalistic design that only covers one outlet and more. Put the free smartphone app to work and create schedules, which help cut down on unnecessary energy usage. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

The official Best Buy eBay storefront offers the Philips Hue Color Ambiance Three-Bulb Starter Kit with Hue Switch for $119.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically you’d pay $180, with today’s offer saving you 33%, beating our previous mention by $20, and coming within $5 of the all-time low. Featuring three Color Ambiance LED bulbs, this bundle comes with the Hue Bridge alongside the brand’s dimmer switch. All of its inclusions make this starter kit a notable way to build out your smart home. And since it works with Siri, Alexa and Assistant, you’ll be able to command the multicolor lights with your preferred voice assistant. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. More details below.

