Get two energy-monitoring smart plugs for $21, more in today’s Green Deals

KT-KMC via Amazon offers a two-pack of its 4-outlet Smart Energy Monitoring Plugs for $20.79 Prime shipped. Regularly $26, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. With built-in energy monitoring, this 4-outlet smart plug system can be used to check-in on which devices are pulling more electricity. Plus with Alexa and Assistant connectivity, you can easily create automated schedules and control these plugs with your voice. Rated 3.8/5 stars. More Green Deals can be found below.

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront offers the Google Nest Smart Thermostat E bundled with a Home Mini speaker and two smart plugs for $129 shipped. As a comparison, the thermostat alone delivers $169 worth of value and the speaker goes for $25 or more during the holidays. Add in two smart outlets valued at $20 and you have up to $239 worth of smart home tech here. Nest Thermostat E offers iOS and Android control, Home/Away functionality and built-in energy savings. Meanwhile, the Home Mini speaker makes it easy to control your new thermostat via voice, or power-on the included smart outlets. Rated 4+ stars across the board.

Amazon offers the WeMo Mini Smart Plug for $19.98 Prime shipped. Also at Best Buy. As a comparison, it typically sells for $30 with today’s deal bested over recent months only by a brief Black Friday mention in November. With support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, this smart plug is made for just about any setup. A slim design ensures that only one outlet is blocked at a time. Automatic scheduling helps cutdown on energy vampires also keeping your lights and appliances on track throughout the day. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.