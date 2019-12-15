Tesla Cybertruck now even gets its own garage: Cybunker

Tesla Cybertruck’s radical design is inspiring some very ambitious projects, including now a garage/bunker for the electric pickup truck.

Earlier this week, we reported on how the Tesla Cybertruck has sparked the imagination of some really creative people who have designed some crazy looking mods for the electric pickup truck.

We posted some of our favorite Tesla Cybertruck mods and attachments.

Now we find out about an even more ambitious project.

Lars Büro, a design, research, and visualization agency, has revealed a project called ‘Cybunker’, which is a garage, or even bunker, for the Cybertruck.

The agency says that when it learned that the Tesla Cybertruck might not be able to fit in the average garage, it decided to design a deployed garage just for the Tesla electric pickup.

Inspired by the design of the Cybertruck, the monocoque structure matches well with the new electric vehicle:

The company explains the folding gate system that exposes the garage:

“Inside, two folding gates reveal a 600 square-foot depot able to accommodate an array of equipment and vehicles -including trucks that don’t fit in standard garages. For more extreme or hostile environments, this depot can be equipped to function as an airlock, allowing a safe transition between exterior and interior.”

Lars Büro describes the building:

“Thanks to its rigid steel monocoque structure and aerodynamic shape, the Cybunker is able to withstand the toughest environmental conditions, while its state-of-the-art circular infrastructure creates a microgrid capable of ensuring self-sustenance in the most isolated sites, or as an auxiliary system for on-grid dwellings.”

While it has been advertised as a garage for the Tesla Cybertruck, the agency says that it could be made bigger to also fit an appartment:

Like the Cybertruck’s rugged qualities and bulletproofness, Lars Büro describes the Cybunker as being able to withstand tough environments.

But they say that it can also be deployed in urban areas:

They have been advertising the concept on Instagram to gain traction for the idea, but it’s not clear if or how they plan to actually make this available.

Electrek’s Take

I think it goes to show that even though the Tesla Cybertruck design is polarizing, for those who do appreciate it, it is very inspiring.

The radical design has the potential to reinvent what a pickup truck looks and it has given ideas to people.

As we reported in our ‘Tesla Cybertruck coolest mods and attachments‘ post, some of them are more design exercises or even jokes, but I think others might end up as actual products.

This one might be a little too ambitious, but they look serious about it since they are actually already advertising the concept.

