Score two C by GE Smart LED bulbs for $12 in today’s Green Deals, more

Best Buy offers a two-pack of C by GE A19 Smart LED Light Bulbs for $11.99 shipped. As a comparison, they typically sell for $25 at Amazon and other retailers. This is the best price we’ve tracked so far. On top of the usual LED benefits here, you can count on additional savings with smart scheduling features and more. Best of all? These bulbs use Bluetooth connectivity, so you won’t have to worry about adding another hub to your smart home. Rated 4.5/5 stars by 900 Best Buy reviewers. More Green Deals can be found below.

Anker Direct via Amazon has its Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator for $194.99 when the on-page coupon is clipped. Free shipping is available for all. It typically goes for $300 with today’s deal matching the Amazon all-time low set back on Black Friday. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s a powerhouse for camping, charging drones, and other activities. Ships with a 57600mAh internal battery and designated USB-C and A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity. Ideal if you need to power-up drones, your MacBook, and more while on-the-go. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Amazon is offering the Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard for Mac for $41.99 shipped. Folks running Windows can score the black model for $40 at Staples and $42 at Amazon. This deal is up to $20 off retail and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. Having used this keyboard as my daily driver when working from an iMac, I can vouch for its excellent performance. I used it for well over a year and over that entire period I never needed to worry about charging. Today’s deal offers steep savings when going head-to-head with Apple’s comparable Magic Keyboard that’s powered via Lightning. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

