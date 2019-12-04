Watch Tesla’s Autopilot-powered safety features stop for pedestrians in impressive tests

Tesla’s Autopilot-powered safety features, especially its Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), has shown some impressive results in a new series of crash tests.

You can see it save pedestrians at the last second in the video below.

As we reported earlier today, Euro NCAP released its latest batch of crash test results, and the Tesla Model X was the “stand-out performer.”

One of the highlights is that the Model X achieved a near-perfect score for adult occupant protection, but the active safety features of the Model X, which are powered by Tesla’s Autopilot system, have also performed extremely well.

Euro NCAP gave the Model X a 94% rating for safety assist and said about the features:

The AEB system performed well in tests of its response to other vehicles at highway speeds. A lane support system helps prevent inadvertent drifting out of lane and also intervenes in some more critical situations. A speed assistance system uses a camera and digital mapping to identify the local limit and the driver can choose to allow the car to adjust the speed limiter accordingly.

They released a video of the actual tests and some of them are really impressive:

In the video, we see the Tesla vehicle stopping on its own for various objects on the road at different speeds.

In one of the more impressive tests, the Model X comes from 60 km/h to a stop on its own when it detects a pedestrian crossing the street in the dark.

Another interesting test involved simulating a small child crossing the street from behind cars.

It gives only a second of reaction time to try to avoid an accident. It’s safe to assume that it would result in an accident more often than not with human drivers without driver-assist features.

But Tesla’s AEB performed fairly well. It stopped just in time at 25 km/h and while it didn’t stop in time at 30 km/h, it still detected the child and reduced the speed before impact:

Tesla’s AEB also managed to avoid a crash with a fake cyclist when driving at 60 km/h.

Euro NCAP gave Tesla’s AEB a 2.4 out 3 score.

The Autopilot-powered lane assist system performed flawlessly based on the tests and it received a perfect score.

As usual, we like to remind everyone that while these test results are impressive, it is still important to pay attention when driving and not rely on the active safety features.

When using Autopilot, Tesla still requires drivers to stay attentive and be ready to take control at all times.

