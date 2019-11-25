Save energy with Anker’s $14 smart plug, more in today’s Green Deals

Anker via Amazon has its eufy Smart Plug on sale for $13.79 with the on-page coupon. A two-pack is available for $23.99 when using the same on-page coupon option. You’d typically pay over $23 for a single plug, making today’s deal all the more notable if you buy two. These smart plugs are made to be used in companion with the free smartphone app or Alexa and Google Assistant setups. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat for $126.50 shipped. Usually selling for $160, it just dropped to $154 at Best Buy, and is now down the extra $28. Overall you’re saving 21%, with today’s offer coming within $3 of the Amazon low and marking the third-best price to date. HomeKit support steals the show here, offering integration with the rest of your Siri smart home. Alexa and Assistant can also be leveraged for control, alongside a smartphone app. Or if you’d prefer to adjust temperature settings right from the thermostat itself, there’s a built-in touchscreen display. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,400 customers.

TP-Link is also getting in on the early Black Friday deals, with a selection of its Kasa smart home accessories on sale right now at Amazon. One standout is on its Six-Outlet Smart Surge Protector at $59.49 shipped. Down from $75, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is the lowest we’ve seen since March, and the second-best price we’ve seen in 2019. This smart surge protector brings six individually controllable outlets to your Alexa or Assistant setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 420 customers.

