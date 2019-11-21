Lordstown Motors claims it’s going to beat Tesla to market with all-electric pickup with $52,500 price

Lordstown Motors, the company who is acquiring GM’s Lordstown factory, claims it is going to beat Tesla to market with an all-electric pickup.

They opened reservations the same day Tesla is unveiling its own pickup truck and they unveiled images as well.

Lordstown Motors is affiliated with Workhorse, which has been working on its own plug-in hybrid pickup truck.

The former plans to use EV technologies from the latter in order to build its own electric pickup truck, which we’ve now learned will be all-electric.

The company unveiled some details about the truck today, called the 2021 Lordstown Endurance electric pickup truck, and it started taking reservations:

“Lordstown Motors Corporation is now accepting pre-orders for the 2021 Lordstown Endurance electric pickup truck, which will be the first fully electric pickup truck to hit the road, beginning in Q4 2020. While the initial focus will be on delivering trucks for fleets, Lordstown has also announced that the Endurance will be available for private, consumer use. The Lordstown Endurance will cost $52,500, before tax credits.”

It appears that the company is trying to ride the hype of Tesla’s Cybertruck unveiling, which is only a few hours away.

However, Lordstown Motors doesn’t have a prototype to show.

They are instead only releasing a few renders of their Endurance electric pickup truck:

Lordstown Motors also released a few details about the powertrain and platform of the electric pickup truck:

“The Endurance pickup truck is designed to be the first production vehicle that utilizes a 4-wheel-drive hub-motor system, a design that reduces the number of moving parts. With its hub motor design, Lordstown engineers have set out to re-invent the electric vehicle. Owners will benefit with less breakdowns, lower maintenance, and most importantly, less cost. The overall benefit is an attractive Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), which translates into a significantly lower lifetime operational cost compared to traditional pickup trucks.”

Earlier this month, Lordstown officially acquired the Lordstown factory in Ohio from General Motors and yet, they plan for their first vehicle to “hit the road” less than a year from now.

Electrek’s Take

Allow me to be skeptical here.

It doesn’t look like they have a working prototype and they only acquired the factory less than a month ago, but they plan to be on the market in early Q4 2020.

I’d be shocked if that were to happen, but I wish them good luck.

The design renders actually look pretty good and $52,500 before incentives is an interesting price, but that depends on the specs, which we don’t know yet.

Also, Rivian also plans to be on the road in “late 2020” and we don’t know about the availability of Tesla’s truck yet, so I am not sure how Lordstown Motors can make that claim.

