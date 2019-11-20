BYTON will give its customers two years of free 30-minute DC fast charging

BYTON, the Chinese EV maker, today announced a collaboration with Electrify America that will give its owners in the U.S. complimentary unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years.

BYTON drivers will use Electrify America’s network of DC fast chargers for the free service.

The BYTON M-Byte starts at $45,000. The deal will now be sweetened with unlimited 30-minute access to Electrify America’s DC chargers – as well as unlimited 60-minute charging sessions at all of the company’s public Level 2 chargers.

By the time BYTON launches in late 2021, there are expected to be 3,500 150kW+ chargers at more than 800 Electrify America locations across the U.S. projected by the end of 2021.

“This Electrify America partnership aligns with our global strategy, in a prelude to other major announcements to come,” noted Dr. Andreas Schaaf BYTON Chief Customer Officer. “We continue to lay a solid foundation for a successful North American launch of the BYTON M-Byte committing to the US and its customers.”

“In talking with our future customers, it’s clear that easy access to public charging infrastructure paves the way for a seamless EV ownership experience,” says Managing Director, BYTON Americas, Jose Guerrero. “Unlimited charging privileges on Electrify America’s charging network for two years exemplifies BYTON’s commitment to customer centricity.”

Earlier this week, BYTON announced that it received both a dealer and a distributor license from the state of California. This move officially established BYTON as a retail entity in the United States.

