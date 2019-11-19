VW adds production of ID.3 electric car to another factory in Germany

Volkswagen announced that the ID.3, its newest electric car, will also be assembled at their Gläserne Manufaktur factory in Dresden – its second factory in Germany to produce the vehicle.

Earlier this month, VW started production of their ID.3 electric car at its Zwickau factory, which they are completely converting from gasoline-powered car production to EV production.

It is their first vehicle based on their new MEB platform built to support their large electric vehicle offensive and the Zwickau factory is the first to produce it.

Now Volkswagen announced that it will also assemble the electric car in Dresden at their Gläserne Manufaktur factory.

VW Group Board Member, Gunnar Kilian, said about the announcement:

“The decision to bring the ID. family to Dresden lays a solid foundation for the future of this location in Saxony. Employment levels remain stable. And at the same time, we are stepping up the pace for e-mobility. We need the Manufaktur as an important showcase to take our customers on board for e-mobility and digitalization.”

There was some uncertainty at Gläserne Manufaktur after the Phaeton production ended and it was only temporarily assembling the e-Golf.

The Chairman of the Manufaktur’s Works Council, Thomas Aehlig, underscored:

“Assembly of the ID.3 from fall 2020 is very good news for the team. We have thus safeguarded long-term employment for the core workforce and a positive future perspective for the location. Attention over the coming weeks must now turn to a comprehensive qualification program for the team.”

ID.3 production already started in Zwickau earlier this month, but deliveries won’t start until fall 2020 – around the time production should also start in Dresden.

VW didn’t confirm the planned assembly capacity at the Manufaktur factory.

The German automaker says that the plant could “possibly also assemble further models from the ID. family at a later point in time” – without confirming which new models.

Earlier this month, VW also broke ground on the massive expansion of its Tennessee factory, which is meant to produce ID. family electric vehicles in the US.

