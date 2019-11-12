Pick up this budget electric pressure washer for $59, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the Armor All Electric 1500PSI Pressure Washer for $59 shipped. That’s a $31 savings from the regular going rate and the best price we’ve tracked so far. This budget-friendly electric pressure washer offers 1500-PSI of pressure, a retractable hose, and more. Best of all, there’s no oil or gas to deal with. Rated 4/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Camera Solar Panel Charger for $63.99 shipped. Usually selling for $80, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. Ditch the hassle of always keeping batteries charged on your outdoor Arlo Pro 3 or Ultra cameras and instead grab the brand’s solar panel charger. This accessory comes with an eight-foot power cord for getting the perfect position and sports a weather-resistant design. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

DragonSmart (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of Novostella Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Bulbs for $20.70 Prime shipped when the code H7EMX2EJ is used at checkout. This is down from its $46 going rate and makes them under $7 per bulb. If the high cost of Philips Hue scared you off of going with smart bulbs around your house, this is a great alternative. There’s a smartphone app for control, plus, these bulbs tie into Alexa and Assistant for simple voice commands. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

