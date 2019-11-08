Ryobi’s electric string trimmer and blower is $99, more in today’s Green Deals

We’ve spotted a number of notable deals on TP-Link smart home gear today at Amazon, headlined by its popular HS105 Kasa Smart Plug for $14.99 Prime shipped. This deal is currently matched at Best Buy. You can also grab a two-pack for $27.99. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $20 or so for a single plug. Today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price. Features include support for Alexa and Google Assistant, a minimalistic design that only covers one outlet and more. Put the free smartphone app to work and create schedules, which help cut down on unnecessary energy usage. Over 5,700 Amazon customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 45% off garden systems and accessories. One standout from the bunch is the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Indoor Garden System for $98 shipped. Regularly up to $180, it is currently on sale for $130 direct from AeroGarden and listed at $134+ on Amazon. Today’s deal is $1 below our previous mention and the best we can find. This soil-free indoor gardening system will provide fresh herbs and veggies all year round using its built-in LED lighting system and non-GMO seed pods. Speaking of which, it ships with 23 biodegradable grow sponges and “6 endlessly fresh gourmet herbs: Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, Thai basil.” Rated 4+ stars from over 180 Amazon customers. More details below.