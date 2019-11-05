Pick up 12 Philips LED Light Bulbs for $19, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers a 12-pack of Philips A19 LED Non-dimmable Light Bulbs for $18.72 Prime shipped. Regularly $25 or more, this brings today’s deal down to around $1 per bulb. That’s the magic number when looking for an LED bulb deal. Transition from traditional light bulbs can save up to 80% over the long haul. Philips rates this product for nearly 11,000 hours of use. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the TP-Link Kasa KP200 In-Wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $14.99 shipped. Also available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Usually selling for closer to $40, like you’ll currently find at Amazon right now, today’s offer beats the all-time low there by $7 and marks the best we’ve tracked overall to date. Featuring two independently-controllable outlets, this in-wall smart plug is ideal for automating lamps and other accessories around the house. Plus, it works with Alexa and Assistant, as well as with a smartphone app which yields scheduling functionality and more. Another benefit is that you won’t need an extra hub to bring TP-Link’s smart plug into your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 165 customers.

Amazon offers the Philips Hue Ambiance Smart Light Recipe Kit for $35.51 shipped. Usually selling for $45, today’s offer is good for an over 20% discount, comes within $5 of the Amazon all-time low from back in April, and marks the third-best price we’ve seen all-time. This Philips Hue bundle includes a White Ambiance A19 bulb that comes pre-paired with the Hue Light Switch, meaning you don’t need an extra hub to get started. It’s a great way to begin building your smart home or an equally noteworthy way to expand it. With 255 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

