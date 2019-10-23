WORX 20-inch Electric Cordless Lawn Mower is $237 (Reg. $350), more in today’s Green Deals

The official WORX eBay store offers its WG751 20-inch Electric Cordless Lawn Mower for $237.15 shipped when promo code JUST4HOME is applied during checkout. You’ll note that this is an open-box unit, but you’ll get all the original accessories and a full warranty here. Originally $500, today’s deal is around $100 off the regular going rate at Amazon and other retailers. On top of a gas and oil-free design, this electric lawn mower offers a 20-inch cordless design with an included bagger. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Amazon offers the Panasonic eneloop 4-pack AAA Rechargeable Battery Bundle with Wall Charger for $17.99 Prime shipped. Also at B&H. Today’s deal is as much as $12 off the regular going rate, although we typically see it closer to $25. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. Panasonic’s line of eneloop rechargeable batteries are a must-have for any home. These batteries can be used to power up remotes, gaming controllers, headphones, and much more. The included wall charger works with both AA and AAA rechargeable batteries, offering a complete solution for your power needs. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 10,000 Amazon reviewers.

Another notable standout would have to be a six-pack of AmazonBasics 100W LED Light Bulbs for $15.91. You’d usually pay $20 here. These are more powerful LED light bulbs than the standard 60W, making it a great option for illuminating larger spaces. Made to last up to 10,000-hours or over nine-years with standard usage. There’s also notable savings to be found over the life thanks to its energy-efficient design. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

