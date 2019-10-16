WiOn’s 3-outlet Outdoor Smart Plug is $13.50, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers the WiOn Outdoor Wi-Fi 3-outlet Plug for $13.56 shipped. That’s good for $20 off the regular price at other retailers, an Amazon all-time low and the best that we’ve seen. If you have existing outdoor lights, this is an easy way to add smartphone control without breaking the bank. Ideal for Christmas lights or even those popular string lights seen in just about every backyard patio across America. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 50% of Amazon reviewers. More Green Deals below.

Amazon offers the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Fan Control In-Wall Switch for $30.76 shipped. Usually selling for $45, today’s price cut saves you 32%, is $8 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. The arrival of cooler fall weather means you’ll finally be able to switch off the AC, with ceiling fans picking up the slack. Those looking to expand their smart homes can bring GE’s Enbrighten Smart Fan Control into the picture. Integrating with Z-Wave Plus systems, this in-wall switch can control fan speed and allows you to set schedules or automations. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 135 customers.

Upgrading to smart lighting comes with many benefits: voice control, smart scheduling, and reduced energy usage. If you want to make the jump, these smart bulbs and lamps from iHaper would make a good choice. Right now, you can save up to 55% off the MSRP via 9to5Toys Specials. Head below for all the deals. If you prefer to stick with ordinary light bulbs, you can still upgrade with the iHaper smart socket. This gadget adds smart features (incl. Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa) to any LED, CFL, incandescent, or halogen bulb up to 25W. The smart socket is now 40% off at $11.97 (Orig. $19.99).

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.