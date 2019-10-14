Uniti announces $19,600 price for its small crowdfunded electric car, updates specs

Electric car startup Uniti has announced the price of its small crowdfunded electric car, the Uniti One, which starts at €17,767 (~$19,600), and updated the specs.

Last year, we reported on a Swedish startup crowdsourcing over $1 million to build a prototype of an urban electric vehicle that they designed.

The Uniti One was presented as an affordable urban commuting car to compete with vehicles like smart cars.

At that time, they said that the price tag will be “under €19,900” (~$23,400 USD) for a vehicle with 300 km (186 miles) on a 22 kWh battery pack.

They said that Uniti One is also capable of DC charging, which the startup claims will add 200 km of range in 30 minutes.

However, the company announced the official production pricing and specs today, and it’s not the exact same deal.

They announced the price in the UK:

With prices starting from just £15,100 (after £3,500 UK Government subsidy) the Uniti One offers a revolutionary new platform for affordable and sustainable mobility.

In Europe, it starts at €17,767 before VAT or any government incentives.

That’s about what Uniti announced before, but now they say it’s for a version of the vehicle with only a 12 kWh battery pack.

If you want the bigger battery pack for 300 km of range, you need to pay €20,567 ($22,700), and you have to add another €2,800 for the DC fast-charging for a total of €23,367 ($25,800).

They claim that they can achieve a range of 300 km (186 miles) on such a small battery pack due to the vehicle’s size and weight.

As for the performance specs, Uniti wrote in a press release:

Perfectly suited to the urban environment, the Uniti One accelerates from 0-50 km/h (0-31 mph) in 4.1 seconds and 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 9.9 seconds, before reaching its top speed of 120 km/h (75 mph), where permitted and conditions allow.

You can configure your own Uniti One on the company’s website.

Uniti says that the first deliveries are planned in Sweden and the UK for mid-2020.

Electrek’s Take

That’s not exactly what they originally announced, but by crowdfunding standards, it’s actually pretty good.

Where there are incentives that can apply, it could be an interesting option based on the price and specs.

However, we have to keep in mind that it is a startup that relied on crowdfunding, and therefore, it comes with some risk.

That said, they got further than many other similar efforts to crowdfund the development of electric vehicles, and that’s impressive.

