Tesla launches new charging adapter bundle to make sure you always have charging options

Tesla is releasing today a new charging adapter bundle for its mobile connector. The bundle is for people who want to make sure they will always have charging options.

Last week, Electrek released an in-depth guide of all the mobile charging connectors that come with electric vehicles and unsurprisingly, Tesla’s Gen 2 mobile connector came up on top.

The Tesla Gen 2 mobile connector comes standard with all of Tesla vehicles and it enables owners to plug their car into a NEMA 5-15 outlet.

However, the charge rate is going to be fairly slow (1.3 kW or between 2-3 miles of range per hour depending on the model).

That can be enough for overnight charging depending on the owner’s needs.

If Tesla owners want a higher charge rate, they either install a level 2 charging station or they can install a more powerful outlet and buy an adapter to work with the included mobile connector.

Now Tesla has bundled all those adapters into a single package and made it available on its store today:

“Maximize your charging options with the Gen 2 NEMA adapter bundle. With all seven Gen 2 NEMA adapters in one convenient storage bag, you can charge at any available outlet, at home or on the road. Simply attach the appropriate adapter to your Gen 2 Mobile Connector, plug into the corresponding outlet and begin charging.”

Here’s the bundle:

Tesla is including 7 different adapters in the bundle for $220.

Here are all the maximum power outputs and estimated charging speeds for each adapter with different models:

Adapter Power (kW) Estimated miles of range per hour of charge Model 3 Model S Model X NEMA 14-50 7.7 kW 30 23 20 NEMA 6-50 7.7 kW 30 23 20 NEMA 14-30 5.7 kW 22 17 14 NEMA 10-30 5.7 kW 22 17 14 NEMA 6-20 3.8 kW 15 11 8 NEMA 6-15 2.8 kW 11 7 5 NEMA 5-20 1.7 kW 7 4 3

Note: Estimated miles of range per hour of charge for Model 3 with NEMA 5-20 is incorrect on Tesla’s website as 4 when it is actually 7.

Electrek’s Take

Now let’s be clear: this is not for everyone.

It would make more sense for people to just buy the adapters that they need for $35 each.

However, I know that some people like to be ready for any eventuality and that includes any charging option possible.

By keeping the mobile connector and this new adapter bundle, you’d be ready for almost anything, but it’s going to cost you $220.

For most people, a NEMA 14-50 connector for $35 is going to do the job.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.