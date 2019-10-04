Audi teases electric 4-dour coupé based new electric platform built with Porsche

Audi released a bunch of pictures teasing a new electric 4-dour coupé, which is expected to be based on a new electric platform built with Porsche.

The German automaker launched the e-tron SUV earlier this year.

The vehicle is based on its own previous platform that was also used in gasoline-powered vehicles.

It will be followed by a Sportsback version of the e-tron SUV expected next year.

After that, the German automaker is planning to release the Audi e-tron GT, a sports sedan based on the Porsche Taycan platform.

Along with all those vehicles, Audi started teasing a new electric 4-dour coupé in a series of pictures today:

Audi’s fourth all-electric vehicle is expected to be the first to be based on a new electric-only platform co-developed with Porsche.

For the past two years, Audi and Porsche have been collaborating on a next-gen electric platform called Premium Platform Electric (PPE).

It is expected to support upcoming new vehicles from Volkswagen’s two main premium brands – starting with this new sedan from Audi.

The timing of the release is unclear, but Audi and Porsche have previously said that they expect the PPE to go into production at the start of the next decade.”.

As for Porsche, the automaker has already confirmed that an all-electric version of the Macan will be their first vehicle to take advantage of the new PPE platform.

The automaker is expected to unveil the vehicle by the end of the year.

Audi is also expected to fully unveil its new electric coupé by the end of the year.

