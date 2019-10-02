Today’s best Green Deals include the WORX 20-inch Electric Lawn Mower for $295, more

The official WORX eBay store offers its WG751 20-inch Electric Cordless Lawn Mower for $294.99 shipped. You’ll note that this is an open-box unit, but you’ll get all the original accessories and a full warranty here. Originally $500, today’s deal is around $60 off the regular going rate at Amazon and other retailers. On top of a gas and oil-free design, this electric lawn mower offers a 20-inch cordless design with an included bagger. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Amazon offers a four-pack of Rayovac Rechargeable AA Batteries for $5.20 Prime shipped. Regularly $9, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best offer we can find. Going the rechargeable route is a great way to cut down on your waste production over time. Rayovac promises that you can power up these AAs nearly 1,500 times, making it a great way to kick your battery buying habits to the curb. Includes a five-year warranty as well for added peace of mind. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 550 Amazon customers.

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 12-pack AAA Rechargeable Batteries and USB Wall Charger for $22.64 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $30, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model ships with 12 AAA rechargeable batteries, and a wall charger. You’ll also get a spare USB port as well for powering up other electronics. Going the rechargeable battery route is a great way to cut down on your own waste while also not having to worry about running out for more periodically. I’ve been using these for years, whether it’s for remotes or gaming controllers, or various other pieces of tech around the house. Rated 4/5 stars by over 5,400 Amazon reviewers.

