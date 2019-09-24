Sun Joe 1440W Battery Powered Inverter Generator $499 (Reg. $800), more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot has a number of notable deals on electric outdoor tools. One of our favorite price drop is on the Sun Joe 1440W Battery-powered Generator for $499 shipped. It typically goes for over $800 at other online retailers. This is a match of the best price we’ve tracked all-time. With a mobile design and huge 1440W battery, this fuel-free portable battery can be used to jump-start engines, power up a fridge, and more. It has dual USB ports, outlets, and a weatherproof design for outdoor use. Sun Joe’s lineup is well-rated across the board. More Green Deals can be found below.

Another standout is the Sun Joe 16-inch 12A 360-degree 3-wheel Corded Electric Lawn Mower for $99.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $120 or more at Amazon where historic deal pricing has been in line with today’s offer. This electric lawn mower delivers a unique build thanks to its three-wheel design, which makes swiveling easy on tight turns and close cuts. Ideal for smaller lawns around half an acre in size. Ships with a grass bag which will hold over nine-gallons worth of clippings. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here or hit the jump for more.

Another standout is the Sun Joe 40V 5Ah 1160 PSI Cordless Pressure Washer for $149 shipped. That’s a $100+ savings off the original price and the best we’ve seen in 2019. This 40V cordless system pumps up to 1160 PSI of water pressure and includes a 34-inch wand, 20-feet of hose and a variety of adapters. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

