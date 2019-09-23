Add Nest Thermostat E to your home for $136 (Reg. $169), more in today’s Green Deals

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Nest E Smart Thermostat for $135.99 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. You’ll need to be signed into your Rakuten account to use this code. For comparison, it sells for $169 at just about every online retailer, including Home Depot. Nest Thermostat E delivers a variety of smart features that are designed to save 10% to 12% on heating bills and 15% on cooling bills, according to the manufacturer. You’ll be able to leverage your smartphone along with Google Assistant or Alexa to adjust temperatures and more. Rated 4.8/6 stars. More Green Deals below.

Amazon offers the GE Zigbee Energy Monitoring Smart Plug for $29.99 shipped. Usually selling for $40, that’s good for a 25% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Based around the Zigbee home automation standard, this smart plug features two individually-controllable outlets. Energy monitoring also enters the mix, allowing you to keep tabs on the power usage of lamps, appliances, and more. Works with popular smart home platforms like SmartThings, as well as Echo Plus. Rated 4/5 stars from over 235 customers.

Nest Smart Thermostat E features:

It’s easy to save energy with the Nest Thermostat E. Designed with proven energy-saving features like home/away assist that turns itself down after you leave so there is no wasted energy heating or cooling an empty home. Offers easy-to-set simple scheduling that can adjusted from any smart device. Change the temperature from your office or on vacation. A smart thermostat for a smart home enclosed in an elegantly simple frosted display.

