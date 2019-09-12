Solar panel accessories and more up to 50% off in today’s Green Deals

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 50% off solar panels, accessories, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Nature Power 100W Solar Kit with 11A Charge Controller for $91.97. As a comparison, it typically goes for $150 with today’s deal being 10% less than the previous deal prices. This model offers up to 100-watts of power and a corrosion-resistant aluminum frame. Designed to charge 12-volt batteries with the option to connect additional panels for more power. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More below.

Amazon offers the AeroGarden Bounty Wi-Fi in Black for $199.95 shipped. That’s down from the usual $300+ price tag at Home Depot and other retailers. Today’s offer is the second-best we’ve tracked historically at Amazon. AeroGarden’s high-end Bounty delivers Wi-Fi connectivity and smartphone control, so you can easily monitor your herbs and veggies from anywhere. Customizable LED lights and enough space for nine plants at a time are additional highlights. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon reviewers. If this model is overkill, check out our recommendation below to save further.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 45% off meross smart home products. You can grab the meross Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor and Indoor Plug for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $30, it sells for closer to $21 or $25 these days on Amazon. Made for both indoors and outdoors, it features an IP44 weatherproof housing. Using the meross app, you can control both sockets individually as well as with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. It also supports scheduling and timers. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers. More details below.

