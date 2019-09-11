Earthwise 20V electric leaf blower and other outdoor tools from $52 in today’s Green Deals

Today only, Woot offers the Earthwise LB20020 20-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $51.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it often retails for $80 or more with today’s deal being $4 less than the Amazon all-time low. Leaves are starting to fall, making this a great time to pick up a blower for the coming months. Best of all? No pesky gas or oil to deal with. Rated 3.8/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Amazon offers the Honeywell T5+ Touchscreen Smart Thermostat for $108.73 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having originally retailed for $200, you’ll find it selling for $135 these days at Best Buy and Home Depot. Today’s offer is the third lowest we’ve seen to date and is the best in over two months. HomeKit capabilities steal the show here, but those who favor Alexa or Assistant will find voice control features all the same. Support for seven-day scheduling, location-based automations and more enter alongside a touchscreen design. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 140 customers.

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 20% off select outdoor power equipment. Deals start at just $11 with free shipping available for all. Our top pick is the Sun Joe 16-inch 12A 360-degree 3-wheel Corded Electric Lawn Mower for $99.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $135 at Amazon where historic deal pricing has been in line with today’s offer. This electric lawn mower delivers a unique build thanks to its three-wheel design, which makes swiveling easy on tight turns and close cuts. Ideal for smaller lawns around half an acre in size. Ships with a grass bag which will hold over nine-gallons worth of clippings. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another standout from today’s sale is the Sun Joe iON 40V Cordless Pressure Washer at $199.99. We usually see it for around $250 at competing retailers. This pressure washer diverts from the usual design with a unique cordless layout, which allows you to easily move from one location to another. Sun Joe eliminates the need for a dedicated garden hose and instead opts for a built-in tank that holds water. Great for small cleanup jobs this fall. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.