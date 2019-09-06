Automate your lights with a two-pack of smart plugs for $17, more in today’s Green Deals

Etekcity via Amazon offers a two-pack of its Smart Plugs for $16.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped and promo code YPYV3SFW is applied during checkout. That’s $5 off and in-line with our previous mentions. With automatic scheduling, you’ll be able to cut down on energy vampires and simplify your life along the way. These plugs are compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Today only, Woot offers the 2nd generation Rachio Smart 8-zone Sprinkler for $89.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, that’s down $45 or so from Amazon and beats the best price we’ve tracked there by $13. This is a new/open-box model but a full two-year warranty does apply. Rachio’s smart sprinkler controller offers automatic scheduling based on your preferences and the weather. You can “reduce your water bill by up to 50% while keeping your garden healthy.” With smartphone control, you can easily set schedules, monitor usage, and more right from your iOS or Android device. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 2,900 Amazon customers.

ReolinkUSOnline (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Argus 2 Security Camera with Solar Panel for $96.88 shipped. This is down from its $120 going rate and is a new low that we’ve tracked historically. If you’re looking for a way to secure your home without running any power or data cables, this is a great option. It connects to your wireless network and is powered by the bundled solar panel. The built-in battery allows the camera to record even when the sun goes away. Plus, Reolink works with Google Assistant, allowing you to easily view your camera with just a simple voice command. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

