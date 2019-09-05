Add four solar outdoor lights to your home for $16, more in today’s Green Deals

StarTop (100% positive feedback from 42,000) via Amazon offers a four-pack of Litom LED Outdoor Solar Lights for $16.49 shipped when promo code VPZOWS6G is applied during checkout. That’s good for 50% off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. These solar lights offer an easy way to illuminate sidewalks and outdoor spaces. Best of all? No batteries to deal with. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Amazon offers the LIFX Mini Day and Dusk Smart A19 LED Light Bulb for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members in orders over $25. Also at Best Buy. Good for a 20% discount, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since January of 2019 and comes within $3 of the all-time low. LIFX’s Mini Smart Bulb works with HomeKit as well as Alexa and Assistant, and doesn’t require a hub. Thanks to its Day and Dusk capabilities, this bulb can automatically adjust its color temperature throughout the day to match the sun’s natural lighting. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 200 customers.

Amazon offers the AeroGarden Harvest in black for $83.74 shipped. Down from $110, today’s offer is the third lowest we’ve seen in 2019 and comes within $5 of our previous mention for the all-time low. It’s also the best we’ve seen in over three months. AeroGarden Harvest can cultivate up to six plants at a time thanks to its LED lighting and hydroponic watering system. To help kickstart your garden, this grower includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint to get you started with some essential herbs. Over 215 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

