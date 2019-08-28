Ryobi’s electric riding lawn mower is on sale for Labor Day, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 38-inch 100Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower is on sale for $2,749 shipped. That’s good for $150 off and one of few discounts we’ve seen in 2019. Ryobi offers one of the few all-electric consumer riding lawn mowers on the market today. This model sports a 38-inch cutting deck, up to 2.5-hours of runtime and of course, zero emissions. Learn more here. Rated an impressive 4.6/5 stars by 820 Home Depot reviewers. More Green Deals below.

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator at $239.99 shipped when promo code LABOR172 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the regular $350 price tag and obviously a new all-time low. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s a powerhouse for camping, charging drones, and other activities. Ships with a 57600mAh internal battery and designated USB-C and A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity. Early reviews are positive.

Amazon offers the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller with 8-zone support for $199.99 shipped. Those with access to a Costco membership can pick up this model for $180. As a comparison, it typically sells for $230 and we’ve seen it as low as $190 at Amazon in the past. The latest Rachio smart sprinkler controller helps you save money and water by up to 50% thanks to an automated scheduling system. Leveraging built-in weather tracking technology, it will bypass “unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.” Rachio also touts an easy to install design, which typically takes around 30 minutes. Leverage the smartphone app to track your watering and other settings over time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.