Two new folding e-bikes from e-JOE boast 40 miles of range and start at $1,399

E-bike manufacturer e-JOE has just released two new electric bicycle models in the US, the EPIK Swan and EPIK Carbon. And both are fighting for their piece of the moderately priced e-bike market.

We’ve taken our crack at a couple of e-JOE electric bicycles here on Electrek before.

My personal favorite is the e-JOE KODA 3.0 electric mountain bike that I reviewed earlier this year.

And while I found the KODA 3.0 to be a great city commuter, it’s still a full-sized bike that doesn’t fit well in a trunk or up a flight of stairs.

That’s almost exclusively a job for a folding electric bike, whose small size makes it easier to lift and stuff into tight spaces. And fortunately for you city dwellers out there, both of e-JOE’s new electric bicycles are folders. Check them out below.

2020 e-JOE EPIK Swan

The manufacturer calls the EPIK Swan a “more refined version” of its EPIK SE (sports edition) folding electric bicycle. The lightweight step-through style folding frame offers two motor options: 350 W and 500 W.

As usual, both motors are packing a bit of an extra surprise, as the 350 W motor’s peak rating is 530 W, and the 500 W has an actual peak rating of up to 860 W. That’s strong enough to climb hills and accelerate quickly.

For those that like to pedal, both the 350 W and 500 W versions sport a Shimano TX 7-speed drivetrain, which e-Joe describes as “ideal for recreational and commuting cycling.” There are five levels of pedal assist available, as well as a thumb throttle for when you get tired and want to treat the EPIK Swan like a motorbike.

The step-through frame is built from 6061 aluminum to reduce weight, keeping the bike between 45-50 lb (20-22.5 kg), depending on wheel and motor options.

The frame also conceals the 48V and 11Ah battery, which offers 528 Wh of capacity. That’s enough for 40 miles (64 km) of range, according to e-Joe. Of course that range is usually an optimum figure on flat ground and at slower speeds, but a true range of at least 30 miles (48 km) is usually fairly standard for these types of e-bikes.

The EPIK Swan comes standard with front and rear lights, fenders, and a rack. It even includes disc brakes with 180 mm rotors.

While there isn’t any rear suspension, there is a suspension stem up front. Plus, the 2.1-inch tires are wider than standard folding bike tires and should add a bit more to the bike’s comfort.

The 350W EPIK Swan model is priced at $1,499, while the 500W model will set you back $1,699.

2020 e-Joe EPIK Carbon

The EPIK Carbon is the non-step-through version of the e-bike, yet it retains the same folding capabilities as the EPIK Swan above.

The EPIK Carbon doesn’t mess around with any 350 W version; it comes in just the 500 W model, which features the 860 W peak motor.

The 48V and 10.4 Ah battery is rated for 500 Wh, making it just a hair smaller than the EPIK Swan’s battery, but the difference is around 5%.

You also don’t get the same level of accessories, such as the rack and fenders offered on the EPIK Swan. But you do get an even better price, with the EPIK Carbon starting at just $1,399. Not bad for a 500 W e-bike.

And both the Swan and Carbon models are rated for up to 300 lb (136 kg) riders, meaning nearly everyone can enjoy them!

We haven’t heard any speed figures from e-Joe yet, but these types of electric folding e-bikes are usually designed to top out at 20 mph (32 km/h), keeping them in the Class 2 e-bike category. Electrek will be getting our hands on these e-bikes for review shortly, so we’ll be reporting back on how they perform, and what speeds we can reach.

Until then, let’s hear what you think of the new e-Joe electric bikes in the comments below!

