Nest 3rd Gen. Smart Thermostat at $167 (Reg. $225+) leads today’s best Green Deals

Newegg Flash offers the Nest 3rd Generation Smart Thermostat for $167.20 shipped when promo code NEFPCB78 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $225+ price tag at Amazon and other retailers. While we’ve seen the stainless steel model hit $150 once in the past, we rarely see the alternative colorways on sale. Nest’s thermostat is loved for its automatic scheduling features, sleek design and smartphone control. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More Green Deals can be found below.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 2300-PSI 1.48 GPM Brushless Induction Electric Pressure Washer (SPX3500) for $122.99 shipped. Regularly $244 direct, it sells for closer to $230 at Walmart and just over $200 at Home Depot. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. The 13-Amp motor and 2300 PSI of “stripping power” will help to keep your property and vehicle sparkling clean. An adjustable detergent dial and 5 quick connect spray tips for varying levels of pressure round out the feature set here. Sun Joe “will warrant new products for two years from the date of purchase”. Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Amazon customers.

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat (ST55) for $79.20 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s 20% off the typical rate at Home Depot or Lowe’s and is a $15 savings compared to what Amazon is currently charging. Today’s deal is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. With an estimated installation time of 30 minutes or less, this thermostat aims to offer a near-frictionless way to upgrade your smart home. Not only is it compatible with HomeKit, it also works with Google Assistant and Alexa, providing a wide range of smart home platforms to decide between. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

