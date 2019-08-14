Save on Earthwise reel lawn mowers and electric pressure washers from $75

Today only, Woot is offering the Earthwise 18-inch Reel Lawn Mower for $74.99 Prime shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $40 more at Amazon and other retailers. Ditch the gas and oil routine this year for a reel lawn mower with adjustable cutting heights, an optional grass catcher, and more. Blades are made from heat-treated alloy steel so you know they’ll last for years to come. Rated 3.8/5 stars. More deals below.

Woot also has the Earthwise 2000PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $129.99 Prime shipped. It typically sells for over $200 at Amazon when in-stock. This full-featured electric pressure washer delivers up to 2000PSI of water at a time. Powered by a 13A motor and ships with four quick-connect spray tips. Includes a 35-foot long hose and electrical cord. Earthwise’s lineup of outdoor tools has solid ratings across the board.

Earthwise Reel Lawn Mowers feature:

16″ Cutting width, 5-Blade ball bearing reel, and 10″ Composite wheels with 6″ Rear-trailing wheels

Adjustable cutting Height of 1″-3″ For a clean, even cut every time

Blades are made of quality, heat-treated alloy steel for staying sharp longer

Loop-style handle with cushioned grip for comfort; easy, tool-less assembly

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.