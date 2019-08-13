Tesla owner has a friendly street race that turns into perfect candid ad

A Tesla owner found himself in a friendly street race that he captured on a GoPro and TeslaCam, Tesla’s dashcam feature using Autopilot camera, and it turned into a perfect candid ad.

Nick Phan was stopped at a traffic light with his Tesla Model X when a Toyota driver next to him quickly accelerated when the light turned green.

The Tesla owner smiled at the driver at the next traffic light thinking that he wanted to have a friendly street race. Phan pressed the accelerator and smoked the car.

At the next stop, the Toyota driver caught up, and he had a very positive reaction to losing to the Tesla:

“One day I’m buying one,” he said.

Phan created a video of the candid interaction with his GoPro and footage from TeslaCam:

The video almost looks like an ad concept for Tesla vehicle, especially with the “get a Model 3 starting at $35,000” at the end.

It would certainly make for a strong entry if was to relaunch its fan-made video commercial contest.

Electrek’s Take

This is a great video.

Normally, I wouldn’t condone street racing, but this was more of a little drag race within the speed limit from a standpoint at a traffic light.

I’d be lying if I said I’d never done it myself, especially with my Model 3 Performance.

For some reason, people often want to challenge you when you have a Tesla vehicle, but that’s the best outcome I’ve seen so far.

To be clear, the “race” itself is not what is impressive here. It looks like the Model X beat a Toyota Camry or something like that. What is more impressive is the candid reaction of the Toyota driver and Phan’s visible enjoyment of spreading his love for Tesla vehicles.

Tesla should definitely promote the video.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

