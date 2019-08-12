Pick up two TP-Link Smart Plugs for $25 plus smart thermostats, more in today’s Green Deals

B&H offers two TP-Link HS105 Smart Plug Minis for $24.99 shipped. Amazon currently sells this bundle for $35 like most other online retailers. That makes today’s deal 33% off and the best offer we can currently find. Looking to start or expand your smart home? This two-pack is an easy buy at just $15 per plug. Features include compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, a slim design that only blocks one outlet at a time and more. Leverage the free smartphone app to create schedules, which help cut down on energy vampires. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Home Depot is offering two ecobee4 HomeKit-enabled Smart Learning Thermostats for $299 shipped. This is $199 off the retail price and $50 off what it would cost to buy them separately at current sale pricing from Best Buy. I’ve got an ecobee3 in my apartment and absolutely love it. With the room sensors, your thermostat will know where you are in your home, tailoring your heating and cooling experience to make you the most comfortable. This 2-pack of thermostats is great for those with dual heating/cooling systems in a split level home, giving you full HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control over your comfort. Rated 4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

ENKEEO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 155Wh Portable Power Station for $87.09 shipped when the code 33RFWIOZ is used at checkout. This is 33% off its going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. This power station packs 155Wh of juice, which is enough to charge your MacBook Pro, run small kitchen appliances, and illuminate your campsite all at once. The battery offers around 42000mAh of capacity, which will keep your devices powered for hours. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.