Karma unveils its first all-electric car, a hypercar with insane-looking doors

Karma Automotive, formerly known as Fisker, has unveiled its first all-electric car, a sports car with insane-looking doors, and the automaker describes the vehicle as a “statement about the direction of Karma’s future product offerings in both technology and design.”

Fisker Automotive had a rough few years since the bankruptcy back in 2013. The company’s assets were purchased by the Wanxiang Group, a Chinese auto part conglomerate, as well as the assets of its battery supplier A123.

The group has since been heavily investing back in the company in order tp relaunch the Karma, Fisker’s first vehicle.

It’s a little confusing, but they have renamed the company ‘Karma Automotive’ and they renamed the Karma, the ‘Revero’.

The new Revero, a plug-in hybrid, is extremely similar to the original Karma, but the company has been investing in new electric vehicle programs, including all-electric vehicles.

At the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance this month, Karma has unveiled the new ‘SC1 Vision Concept’, an all-electric hypercar based on the first pure electric platform developed by the company.

Here are images of the Karma ‘SC1 Vision Concept’:

Karma CEO Dr. Lance Zhou commented on the unveiling of the new vehicle concept:

“The SC1 is a signpost to Karma’s future. Designed and engineered in less than 12 months, SC1 is a full battery electric vehicle that explores the brand’s striking design language and the innovative technology integration possible through our collaborative Open Platform strategy.”

The company diidn’t reveal anything about the vehicle’s powertrain beyond the fact that it is fully battery-electric.

They appear to be mostly focusing on the design for now.

Andreas Thurner, Karma’s VP of Global Design and Architecture, commented on the vehicle:

“The SC1 Vision Concept draws its inspiration from Karma’s pioneering spirit. The SC1 is thought-provoking — it conjures a new definition of luxury and style with distinct Karma DNA.”

But the company did release some other specs regarding the sensor suite on the car, which include “eight radars, six Lidar sensors, and half dozen external cameras.”

Karma didn’t announce any plan to bring a production version of the ‘SC1 Vision Concept’ to market.

